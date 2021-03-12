Wedbush Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $88.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $670.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

