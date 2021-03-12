Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.17). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2025 earnings at ($10.22) EPS.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRAY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Graybug Vision from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.