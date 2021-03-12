Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

ABUS stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

