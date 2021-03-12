Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.19. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.