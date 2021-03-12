Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.92. 973,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 611,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

