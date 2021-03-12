WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in February

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

