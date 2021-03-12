WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in February

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

