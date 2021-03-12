Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

