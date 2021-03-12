W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $377.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $388.45 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

