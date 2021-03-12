Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

