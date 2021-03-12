Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Up 226.0% in February

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the February 11th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.