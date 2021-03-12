Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.36

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 2392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after buying an additional 472,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

