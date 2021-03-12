Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VNNVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday.

VNNVF stock remained flat at $$64.56 on Monday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

