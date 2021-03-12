Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:FAN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.86. The company has a market capitalization of £728.35 million and a PE ratio of 74.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

