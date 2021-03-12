Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.40

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 969919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

