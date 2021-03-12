Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €215.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.63 ($223.09).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €192.04 ($225.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €196.16 ($230.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

