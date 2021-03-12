Vitru Limited’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 17th

Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Vitru had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Vitru stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

