Vistra (NYSE:VST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,645. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

