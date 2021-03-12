Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 1,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.