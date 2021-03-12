Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 1,595.7% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.