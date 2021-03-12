Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 35.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.