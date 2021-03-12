Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

