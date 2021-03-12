Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,195. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viela Bio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

