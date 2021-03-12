VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $1.41 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

