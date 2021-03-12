VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.88.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
