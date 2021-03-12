VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

