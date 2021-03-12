VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

CFO stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $66.20.

