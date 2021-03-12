VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $40.60 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.