Victor Nesi Sells 11,249 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

