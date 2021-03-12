VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,816. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

