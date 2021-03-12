VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports.
VIAO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,816. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
VIA optronics Company Profile
