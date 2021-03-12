Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

VTNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.