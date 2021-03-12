Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

