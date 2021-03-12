Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 3333077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

