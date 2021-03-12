Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.53.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

