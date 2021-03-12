Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,750. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

