Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

VRTV opened at $44.47 on Friday. Veritiv has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 22,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

