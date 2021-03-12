Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $42.90. 449,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 360,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

