Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in MSCI by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $414.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

