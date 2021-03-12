Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

