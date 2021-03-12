Veriti Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLT opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.