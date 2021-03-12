Veriti Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

