Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,693 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

