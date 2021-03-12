Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,974 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

