Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,131 Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Total by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after acquiring an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

