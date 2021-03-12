VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Update

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VTEQ stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

