Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,579 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

