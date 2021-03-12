Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.11. 504,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 682,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,611,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

