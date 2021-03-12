Veolia Environnement’s (VEOEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

