Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.81

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 15385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.