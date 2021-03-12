Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Kevin A. Leonard Sells 1,750 Shares

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEC remained flat at $$59.08 during midday trading on Friday. 57,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,930. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $686.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vectrus by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

