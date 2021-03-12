VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 44,191 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.